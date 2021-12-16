THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 75 - Baskonia: 53

Fenerbahçe Beko, THY Euroleague 16. hafta maçında İspanyol ekibi Baskonia’yı konuk etti. Sarı-lacivertli ekip mücadeleden 75-53 galip ayrılarak üst üste 4., toplamda da 7. galibiyetini elde etti.
Salon: Ülker Spor ve Etkinlik
Hakemler: Robert Lottermoser (Almanya) xx, Piotr Pastusiak (Polonya) xx, Milos Koljensic (Karadağ) xx
Fenerbahçe Beko: Jan Vesely xxx 13, Dyshawn Pierre x 4, Pierria Henry xx 6, Melih Mahmutoğlu x 3, Devin Booker x 8, Achille Polonara xxx 15, Nando De Colo xxx 17, Marko Guduric xx 7, Şehmus Hazer x 2, Metecan Birsen x
Başantrenör: Aleksandar Djordjevic
Baskonia: Steven Enoch xx 14, Simone Fontecchio x 5, Tadas Sedekerskis x 8, Lamar Peters x, Wade Baldwin x 5, Jayson Granger x 8, Rokas Giedraitis x 2, Matt Costello x 5, Arturs Kurucs x 4, Landry Nnoko x 2, Vanja Marinkovic x
Başantrenör: Dusko Ivanovic
1. Periyot: 19-14 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
Devre: 43-28 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
3. Periyot: 55-43 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
