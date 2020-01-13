Son dakika! 2020 Oscar adayları belli oldu!
92. Akademi Ödülleri yani Oscar adayları açıklandı. Peki Oscar'a hangi filmler aday oldu? Hangi filmler favori?Joker filmi 11 dalda aday oldu. Scarlett Johansson 2 dalda aday gösterildi. İşte 9 Şubat'ta Los Angeles'ta düzenlenecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak olan 2020 Oscar Ödülleri adayları tam listesi...
EN İYİ FİLM
Ford v Ferrari (Disney/Fox)
The Irishman (Netflix)
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Joker (Warner Bros.)
Little Women (Sony)
Marriage Story (Netflix)
1917 (Universal)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)
Parasite (Neon)
EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU
Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (“oker)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saorise Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renee Zellweger (Judy)
EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU
Kathy Bats, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
EN İYİ YÖNETMEN
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Todd Phillips (Joker)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)
EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO
Rian Johnson (Knives Out)
Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)
Sam Mendes ve Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won (Parasite)
EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO
Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit)
Steve Zaillian (The Irishman)
Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)
Greta Gerwig (Little Women)
Todd Phillips ve Scott Silver (Joker)
EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
EN İYİ KURGU
Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
EN İYİ KISA FİLM (ANİMASYON)
Daughter
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
EN İYİ KISA FİLM (LIVE ACTION)
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbor’s Window
Saria
A Sister
EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
EN İYİ SES KURGUSU
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
EN İYİ SES MİKSAJI
Ad Astra
Ford vs. Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
EN İYİ ORİJİNAL MÜZİK
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again (Elton John, Rocketman)
I'm Standing With You (Breakthrough)
Into the Unknown (Frozen 2)
Stand Up (Harriet)
EN İYİ BELGESEL
American Factory
The Cave
Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
EN İYİ KISA BELGESEL
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone If You’re a Girl
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON TASARIMI
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ TASARIMI
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETİMİ
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
EN İYİ ANİMASYON
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4