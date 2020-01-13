Son dakika! 2020 Oscar adayları belli oldu!

EN İYİ FİLM

Ford v Ferrari (Disney/Fox)

The Irishman (Netflix)

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Joker (Warner Bros.)

Little Women (Sony)

Marriage Story (Netflix)

1917 (Universal)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)

Parasite (Neon)

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (“oker)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saorise Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renee Zellweger (Judy)

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Kathy Bats, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Todd Phillips (Joker)

Sam Mendes (1917)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO

Rian Johnson (Knives Out)

Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)

Sam Mendes ve Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won (Parasite)

EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO

Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit)

Steve Zaillian (The Irishman)

Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)

Greta Gerwig (Little Women)

Todd Phillips ve Scott Silver (Joker)

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

EN İYİ KURGU

Ford vs. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

EN İYİ KISA FİLM (ANİMASYON)

Daughter

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

EN İYİ KISA FİLM (LIVE ACTION)

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbor’s Window

Saria

A Sister

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

EN İYİ SES KURGUSU

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

EN İYİ SES MİKSAJI

Ad Astra

Ford vs. Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL MÜZİK

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again (Elton John, Rocketman)

I'm Standing With You (Breakthrough)

Into the Unknown (Frozen 2)

Stand Up (Harriet)

EN İYİ BELGESEL

American Factory

The Cave

Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

EN İYİ KISA BELGESEL

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone If You’re a Girl

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON TASARIMI

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ TASARIMI

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETİMİ

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

EN İYİ ANİMASYON

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4