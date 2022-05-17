PS Plus abonelerinin ücretsiz oynayabileceği oyun belli oldu!

Sony, geçtiğimiz mart ayında 2010 yılında kullanıma sunduğu PlayStation Plus abonelik servisinin yenileneceğini söyledi. Bu yenilemeyle birlikte Playstation Plus ve PlayStation Now servisleri de bir araya geliyor.
Yenilenen PlayStation Plus abonelik hizmeti ise haziran ayında piyasaya sürülecek. PlayStation Plus servisiyle birlikte yeni detaylar da ortaya çıktı. Sony, bugün yaptığı duyuruyla serviste yer alacak oyunların listesini yayınladı.
PlayStation Plus’ta yer alacak oyunlar
Sony, ilk başta, PlayStation Plus Extra ve Premium/Deluxe planlarında kullanılabilecek oyunların listesini duyurdu. Aynı zamanda ilk aşamada hangi PS4 VE PS5 oyunları olacağı da merak konusuydu. Liste ise şu şekilde:
PlayStation Studios oyunları
Alienation / Housemarque, PS4
Ashen / Annapurna Interactive, PS4
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla / Ubisoft, PS4/PS5
Bloodborne /FromSoftware, PS4
Celeste / Maddy Makes Games, PS4
Cities: Skylines / Paradox Interactive, PS4
Concrete Genie / Pixelopus, PS4
Control: Ultimate Edition / 505 Games, PS4/PS5
Days Gone / Bend Studio, PS4
Dead Cells / Motion Twin, PS4
Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition / Housemarque, PS4
Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut / Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5
Demon’s Souls / Bluepoint Games, PS5
Destruction AllStars / Lucid Games, PS5
Everybody’s Golf / Japan Studio, PS4
Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition / Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4
Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut / Sucker Punch, PS4/PS5
God of War / Santa Monica Studio, PS4
Gravity Rush 2 / Japan Studio, PS4
Gravity Rush Remastered / Japan Studio, PS4
Hallow Knight / Team Cherry, PS4
Horizon Zero Dawn / Guerrilla Games, PS4
Infamous First Light / Sucker Punch, PS4
Knack / Japan Studio, PS4
LittleBigPlanet 3 /Sumo Digital, PS4
LocoRoco 2 Remastered / Japan Studio, PS4
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy / Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5
Marvel’s Spider-Man / Insomniac Games, PS4
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales / Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5
Matterfall / Housemarque, PS4
MediEvil / Other Ocean, PS4
Mortal Kombat 11 / WB Games, PS4/PS5
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 / Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
NBA 2K22 / 2K Games, PS4/PS5
Outer Wilds / Annapurna Interactive, PS4
Patapon 2 Remastered, Patapon Remastered/ Japan Studio, PS4
Red Dead Redemption 2 / Rockstar Games, PS4
Resident Evil / Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4
Resogun / Housemarque, PS4
Returnal / Housemarque, PS5
Shadow of the Colossus / Japan Studio, PS4
Soulcalibur VI / Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
Tearaway Unfolded / Media Molecule, PS4
The Artful Escape / Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5
The Crew 2 / Ubisoft, PS4
The Last Guardian / Japan Studio, PS4
The Last of Us Remastered / Naughty Dog, PS4
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End / Naughty Dog, PS4
Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection / Naughty Dog, PS4
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy / Naughty Dog, PS4
Until Dawn / Supermassive Games, PS4
WipEout Omega Collection / Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4
Üçüncü taraf stüdyoların oyunları
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 / Konami, PS3
Crash Commando / Creative Vault Studios, PS3
Demon’s Souls / From Software, PS3
Devil May Cry HD Collection / Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
Enslaved: Odyssey to the West / Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3
F.E.A.R. / WB Games, PS3
Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds / Japan Studio, PS3
Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational / Japan Studio, PS3
Ico / Japan Studio, PS3
Infamous, Infamous 2 / Sucker Punch, PS3
Infamous: Festival of Blood / Sucker Punch, PS3
LocoRoco Cocoreccho! / Japan Studio, PS3
Lost Planet 2 / Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
MotorStorm Apocalypse / Evolution Studios, PS3
MotorStorm RC / Evolution Studios, PS3
Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 / Koei Tecmo, PS3
Puppeteer / Japan Studio, PS3
Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time / Insomniac Games, PS3
Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty / Insomniac Games, PS3
Resistance 3 / Insomniac Games, PS3
Super Stardust HD / Housemarque, PS3
Tokyo Jungle / Japan Studio, PS3
When Vikings Attack / Clever Beans, PS3
PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe oyunları
Ape Escape / Japan Studio, Original Playstation
Ape Escape 2 / Japan Studio, PS4
Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits / Japan Studio, PS4
Baja: Edge of Control HD / THQ Nordic, PS4
Bioshock Remastered / 2K Games, PS4
Borderlands The Handsome Collection / 2K Games, PS4
Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition / Gearbox Publishing, PS4
Dark Cloud, Dark Cloud 2 / Japan Studio, PS4
FantaVision / SIE, PS4
Hot Shots Golf / Japan Studio, Original Playstation
Hot Shots Tennis / Japan Studio, PS4
I.Q. Intelligent Qube / Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
Jak 3 / Naughty Dog, PS4
Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy / Naughty Dog, PS4
Jak II / Naughty Dog, PS4
Jak X: Combat Racing / Naughty Dog, PS4
Jumping Flash! / Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning / THQ Nordic, PS4
LEGO Harry Potter Collection / WB Games, PS4
Mr. Driller / Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation
Rogue Galaxy / Japan Studio, PS4
Siren / Japan Studio, PS4
Super Stardust Portable / Housemarque, PSP
Syphon Filter / Bend Studio, Original PlayStation
Tekken 2 / Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation
Wild Arms 3 / SIE, PS4
Worms Armageddon / Team17, Original PlayStation
Worms World Party / Team 17, Original PlayStation
PlayStation Plus Türkiye fiyatları
En uygun fiyatlı paket olarak PlayStation Plus Essential, her ay iki ücretsiz oyun sunacak. Ayrıca oyun kayıtları için bulut depolama, özel indirimler ve çoklu oyuncu modu gibi avantajlar da olacak. Bugüne kadarki PS Plus abonelikler hemen hemen aynı.
PS+ Essential: 1 ay- 40 TL / 3 ay- 100 TL / 12 ay- 240 TL
PS+ Extra: 1 ay- 60 TL / 3 ay- 165 TL / 12 ay- 400 TL
PS+ Deluxe: 1 ay- 70 TL / 3 ay- 190 TL / 12 ay- 460 TL
Kaynak: shiftdelete