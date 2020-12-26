MENÜ

ING Basketbol Süper Ligi: Büyükçekmece Basketbol: 66 - L.Hekim Fethiye BLD: 59

Büyükçekmece Basketbol, ING Basketbol Süper Ligi’nin 14. haftasında L.Hekim Fethiye BLD'yi 66-59 mağlup etti.

26 Aralık 2020, Cumartesi 23:42
Salon: Gazanfer Bilge

Büyükçekmece Basketbol: Abodunrin Gabriel Olaseni xx 10, Matthew Thomas Farrell x 11, Enes Berkay Taşkiran x 6, Osiris Eldridge xx 15, Devin Michael Oliver xx 16, Burak Eşlik x, Ömer Utku Al xx 8, Mehmet Firat x, Alemdaroğlu x, Mert Celep x

Başantrenör: Özhan Çivgin

L.Hekim Fethiye BLD: Firat Töz x 3, Abdul Malik Abu xx 8, Elgin Rashad Cook xxx 19, Darion Ray Atkins x 14, Branden Lee xx 5, Erdem İlter xx 10, Caner Ercan x, Baris Hersek x, Mustafa Baştürk x, Sercan Ergin x

Başantrenör: Alkim Ay

1. Periyot: 16-16

Devre: 32-33 (L.Hekim Fethiye BLD lehine)

3. Periyot: 50-45 (Büyükçekmece Basketbol lehine)


