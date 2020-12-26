Salon: Gazanfer Bilge
Büyükçekmece Basketbol: Abodunrin Gabriel Olaseni xx 10, Matthew Thomas Farrell x 11, Enes Berkay Taşkiran x 6, Osiris Eldridge xx 15, Devin Michael Oliver xx 16, Burak Eşlik x, Ömer Utku Al xx 8, Mehmet Firat x, Alemdaroğlu x, Mert Celep x
Başantrenör: Özhan Çivgin
L.Hekim Fethiye BLD: Firat Töz x 3, Abdul Malik Abu xx 8, Elgin Rashad Cook xxx 19, Darion Ray Atkins x 14, Branden Lee xx 5, Erdem İlter xx 10, Caner Ercan x, Baris Hersek x, Mustafa Baştürk x, Sercan Ergin x
Başantrenör: Alkim Ay
1. Periyot: 16-16
Devre: 32-33 (L.Hekim Fethiye BLD lehine)
3. Periyot: 50-45 (Büyükçekmece Basketbol lehine)