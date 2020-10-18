Fenerbahçe'nin gol ayakları: Sosa & Caner Erkin
Fenerbahçe bu sezon Süper Lig'de 7 gol atarken gollere en çok katkı yapan isimler Jose Sosa ile Caner Erkin oldu. Jose Sosa, penaltıdan iki gol atarken Samatta'ya bir asist yaptı. Caner Erkin ise bu sezon üç asist ile zirveye çıktı
Fenerbahçe bu sezon Süper Lig'de 7 gol atarken gollere en çok katkı yapan isimler Jose Sosa ile Caner Erkin oldu. Jose Sosa, penaltıdan iki gol atarken Samatta'ya bir asist yaptı. Caner Erkin ise bu sezon üç asist ile zirveye çıktı
- 1.Hafta Ç.Rizespor - Fenerbahçe 1-2 (Goller: Asist Caner - Gol: Gökhan, Gol: Sosa (pen) )
- 2.Hafta Fenerbahçe - Hatayspor 0-0
- 3.Hafta Galatasaray - Fenerbahçe 0-0
- 4.Hafta Fenerbahçe 2-1 (Goller: Asist Caner - Gol: Samatta, Asist: Sosa - Gol: Samatta)
- 5.Hafta Göztepe - Fenerbahçe 2-3 (Goller: Gol: Sosa (pen), Asist Caner - Gol: Serdar, Gol: Pelkas ) ...maç devam ediyor