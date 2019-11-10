Afyon Belediyespor: 73 - Tofaş 84

Salon: Prof. Dr. Veysel Eroğlu
Hakemler: Erşan Kartal xx, Fatih Arslanoğlu xx, Ali Köseoğlu xx
Meksa Yatırım Afyon Belediyespor: Crawford xxx 17, Davis JR xx 5, Hrovat xxx 13, James Aldridge xxx 12, Talib Zanna xx 9, Sinan Sağlam x, Erdi Gülaslan xx 11, Burak Eşlik x, Doğukan Şanlı x, Fırat Alemdaroğlu x, Ali Tuncer xx 6
TOFAŞ: Berk İbrahim Uğurlu xx 9, DJ White xxx 12, Tobias Phillip xxx 16, Thomas Lojeski x 4, Devin Williams xx 11, Muhaymin Mustafa x, Berkan Durmaz xx 5, Barış Ermiş xx, Jose Mejia xxx 11, Muhsin Yaşar xxx 16
1. Periyot: 21-16 (Afyon Belediyespor lehine)
Devre: 35-41 (Tofaş lehine)
3. Periyot: 45-71 (Tofaş lehine)
İHA