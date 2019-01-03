  • Haberler
  • 2018 yılının en çok satan oyunları açıklandı

Amazon, 2018 yılına damga vuran ve en çok sattığı oyunları açıkladı. Bakın ilk sırada hangi oyun var?

03 Ocak 2019, Perşembe 09:47
Amazon, platformu üzerinden en çok satılan oyunları duyurdu. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate ise bir numaradan listeye girdi.

En çok satan 10 video oyunu

1. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

2. Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4)

3. Super Mario Party

4. Marvel’s Spider-Man

5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

6. Super Mario Odyssey

7. Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu

8. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (PS4)

9. God of War

10. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

En çok satan 10 video oyun ürünü

1. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

2. $10 PlayStation Store Gift Card

3. $20 PlayStation Store Gift Card

4. Nintendo Switch Screen Protector Glass

5. PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership

6. Nintendo Switch – Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con

7. $50 PlayStation Store Gift Card

8. Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

9. $10 Xbox Gift Card

10. $25 Xbox Gift Card

