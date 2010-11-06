Hangi maç hangi kanalda?

6 Kasım Cumartesi
|14.00
|Çaykur Rize – Mersin İY
|(TRT 1)
|14.30
|Karabük – Bucaspor
|(Digi)
|14.45
|Tottenham – Bolton
|(PL TV)
|16.00
|Antalyaspor – Bursaspor
|(Lig Tv)
|16.30
|M'gladbach – Bayern Münih
|(TRT 3)
|17.00
|Sunderland – Stoke City
|(Spormax – PL TV)
|17.00
|Man. United – Wolves
|(Spormax – PL TV)
|17.00
|Ankaragücü – Gaziantepspor
|(Digi)
|19.00
|Fenerbahçe – Eskişehirspor
|(Lig Tv)
|19.45
|Twente – Excelcior
|(Beyaz Tv)
|21.45
|Inter – Brescia
|(TV 8)
|22.00
|Rennes – Lyon
|(Kanal A)
|23.00
|Espanyol – Malaga
|(Ntvspor)
|23.30
|Atletico MG – Santos
|(Spormax)
7 Kasım Pazar
|13.30
|Fiorentina – Chievo
|(TV 8)
|14.00
|Giresunspor – Diyarbakırspor
|(TRT 3)
|14.30
|Sivasspor – İstanbul Belediye
|(Digi)
|15.30
|Arsenal – Newcastle
|(PL TV)
|16.00
|Lazio – Roma
|(TV 8)
|17.00
|Manisaspor – Konyaspor
|(Digi)
|18.00
|Lens – Montpellier
|(Kanal A)
|18.00
|Liverpool – Chelsea
|(Spormax – PL TV)
|18.30
|Stuttgart – Werder Bremen
|(TRT 3)
|19.00
|Trabzonspor – Galatasaray
|(Lig Tv)
|19.30
|Denizlispor – T. Linyitspor
|(TRT 1)
|20.00
|Getafe – Barcelona
|(Ntvspor)
|21.00
|Sao Paulo – Corinthians
|(Spormax)
|22.00
|Real Madrid – Atletico Madrid
|(Ntvspor)
|22.00
|PSG – Marseille
|(Kanal A)
8 Kasım Pazartesi
|20.00
|Beşiktaş – Kasımpaşa
|(Lig Tv)
|22.30
|Sevilla – Valencia
|(Ntvspor)