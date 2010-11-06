Hangi maç hangi kanalda?

Futbol, bu hafta sonu da ekranları dolduracak. Futbolseverler birbirinden heyecanlı maçları canlı yayınlarla izleyecek. İşte gün gün, saat saat televizyonda yayınlanacak maçlar...

06 Kasım 2010, Cumartesi 14:28
6 Kasım Cumartesi
 

14.00 Çaykur Rize – Mersin İY (TRT 1)
14.30 Karabük – Bucaspor (Digi)
14.45 Tottenham – Bolton (PL TV)
16.00 Antalyaspor – Bursaspor (Lig Tv)
16.30 M'gladbach – Bayern Münih (TRT 3)
17.00 Sunderland – Stoke City (Spormax – PL TV)
17.00 Man. United – Wolves (Spormax – PL TV)
17.00 Ankaragücü – Gaziantepspor (Digi)
19.00 Fenerbahçe – Eskişehirspor (Lig Tv)
19.45 Twente – Excelcior (Beyaz Tv)
21.45 Inter – Brescia (TV 8)
22.00 Rennes – Lyon (Kanal A)
23.00 Espanyol – Malaga (Ntvspor)
23.30 Atletico MG – Santos (Spormax)


7 Kasım Pazar 

13.30 Fiorentina – Chievo (TV 8)
14.00 Giresunspor – Diyarbakırspor (TRT 3)
14.30 Sivasspor – İstanbul Belediye (Digi)
15.30 Arsenal – Newcastle (PL TV)
16.00 Lazio – Roma (TV 8)
17.00 Manisaspor – Konyaspor (Digi)
18.00 Lens – Montpellier (Kanal A)
18.00 Liverpool – Chelsea (Spormax – PL TV)
18.30 Stuttgart – Werder Bremen (TRT 3)
19.00 Trabzonspor – Galatasaray (Lig Tv)
19.30 Denizlispor – T. Linyitspor (TRT 1)
20.00 Getafe – Barcelona (Ntvspor)
21.00 Sao Paulo – Corinthians (Spormax)
22.00 Real Madrid – Atletico Madrid (Ntvspor)
22.00 PSG – Marseille (Kanal A)


8 Kasım Pazartesi

20.00 Beşiktaş – Kasımpaşa (Lig Tv)
22.30 Sevilla – Valencia (Ntvspor)
