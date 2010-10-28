Hangi maç hangi kanalda?

Futbol, bu hafta sonu da ekranları dolduracak. Futbolseverler birbirinden heyecanlı maçları canlı yayınlarla izleyecek. İşte gün gün, saat saat televizyonda yayınlanacak maçlar...

28 Ekim 2010, Perşembe 22:55
Hangi maç hangi kanalda?

29 Ekim Cuma
 

20.00 Bursaspor – Fenerbahçe

(Lig Tv)
20.00 Bayern Münih – Freiburg

(TRT 3)
21.45 Genoa – Inter

(Tv 8) 


30 Ekim Cumartesi
 

14.00 Akhisar Bld. – Giresunspor
(TRT 1)
15.30 Eskişehirspor – Ankaragücü
(Digi)
16.00 Wolfsburg – Stuttgart
(TRT 3)
17.00 Arsenal – West Ham
(PL TV / Spormax)
17.00 Blackburn – Chelsea
(PL TV / Spormax)
17.30 Gaziantepspor – Karabükspor
(Digi)
19.00 Valencia – Zaragoza
(Ntvspor)
19.00 Galatasaray – MP Antalyaspor
(Lig Tv)
19.30 M. United – Tottenham
(Spormax / PL TV)
19.30 Schalke – B. Leverkusen
(TRT 3)
21.00 Hercules – Real Madrid
(Ntvspor)
21.45 PSV – Twente
(Beyaz Tv)
21.45 Milan – Juventus
(Tv 8)
22.00 Marsilya – Rennes
(Kanal A)
23.00 Barcelona – Sevilla
(Ntvspor)

 

31 Ekim Pazar 

13.30 Palermo - Lazio
(Tv 8)
14.00 Boluspor – Orduspor
(TRT 1)
14.00 Samsunspor – Diyarbakırspor
(TRT 3 / TRT 6)
15.30 Gençlerbirliği – Manisaspor
(Digi)
15.30 Kasımpaşa – Kayserispor
(Lig Tv)
15.30 Newcastle Utd. - Sunderland
(PL TV)
16.00 Cesena – Sampdoria
(Tv 8)
16.30 Mainz – B. Dortmund
(TRT 3)
17.30 Bucaspor – İstanbul Belediye
(Digi)
18.00 Bolton – Liverpool
(PL TV / Spormax)
18.00 Monaco – Bordeaux
(Kanal A)
18.30 Hoffenheim – Hannover
(TRT 3)
19.00 Beşiktaş – Sivasspor
(Lig Tv)
19.30 Adanaspor – Denizlispor
(TRT 1)
20.00 Atletico Madrid – Almeria
(Ntvspor)
22.00 Athletic Bilbao – Getafe
(Ntvspor)
22.00 Montpellier – PSG
(Kanal A)


1 Kasım Pazartesi

 

20.00 Konyaspor Trabzonspor
(Lig Tv)
22.00 Blackpool – W.B.A.
(PL TV / Spormax)
