Hangi maç hangi kanalda?

29 Ekim Cuma
|20.00
|Bursaspor – Fenerbahçe
|
(Lig Tv)
|20.00
|Bayern Münih – Freiburg
|
(TRT 3)
|21.45
|Genoa – Inter
|
(Tv 8)
30 Ekim Cumartesi
|14.00
|Akhisar Bld. – Giresunspor
|
(TRT 1)
|15.30
|Eskişehirspor – Ankaragücü
|
(Digi)
|16.00
|Wolfsburg – Stuttgart
|
(TRT 3)
|17.00
|Arsenal – West Ham
|
(PL TV / Spormax)
|17.00
|Blackburn – Chelsea
|
(PL TV / Spormax)
|17.30
|Gaziantepspor – Karabükspor
|
(Digi)
|19.00
|Valencia – Zaragoza
|
(Ntvspor)
|19.00
|Galatasaray – MP Antalyaspor
|
(Lig Tv)
|19.30
|M. United – Tottenham
|
(Spormax / PL TV)
|19.30
|Schalke – B. Leverkusen
|
(TRT 3)
|21.00
|Hercules – Real Madrid
|
(Ntvspor)
|21.45
|PSV – Twente
|
(Beyaz Tv)
|21.45
|Milan – Juventus
|
(Tv 8)
|22.00
|Marsilya – Rennes
|
(Kanal A)
|23.00
|Barcelona – Sevilla
|
(Ntvspor)
31 Ekim Pazar
|13.30
|Palermo - Lazio
|
(Tv 8)
|14.00
|Boluspor – Orduspor
|
(TRT 1)
|14.00
|Samsunspor – Diyarbakırspor
|
(TRT 3 / TRT 6)
|15.30
|Gençlerbirliği – Manisaspor
|
(Digi)
|15.30
|Kasımpaşa – Kayserispor
|
(Lig Tv)
|15.30
|Newcastle Utd. - Sunderland
|
(PL TV)
|16.00
|Cesena – Sampdoria
|
(Tv 8)
|16.30
|Mainz – B. Dortmund
|
(TRT 3)
|17.30
|Bucaspor – İstanbul Belediye
|
(Digi)
|18.00
|Bolton – Liverpool
|
(PL TV / Spormax)
|18.00
|Monaco – Bordeaux
|
(Kanal A)
|18.30
|Hoffenheim – Hannover
|
(TRT 3)
|19.00
|Beşiktaş – Sivasspor
|
(Lig Tv)
|19.30
|Adanaspor – Denizlispor
|
(TRT 1)
|20.00
|Atletico Madrid – Almeria
|
(Ntvspor)
|22.00
|Athletic Bilbao – Getafe
|
(Ntvspor)
|22.00
|Montpellier – PSG
|
(Kanal A)
1 Kasım Pazartesi
|20.00
|Konyaspor – Trabzonspor
|
(Lig Tv)
|22.00
|Blackpool – W.B.A.
|
(PL TV / Spormax)