Galatasaray Nef deplasmanda kaybetti!

Salon: Muradiye
Hakemler: Yener Yılmaz xx, Mehmet Serdar Ünal xx, Musa Çetin xx
Manisa Büyükşehir Belediyespor: Anosike x 6, Erdi x 3, Cruz xxx 18, Tarrant xxx 24, Bruinsma xx 11, Williams xx 9, Selim x 6, Mustafa xx 8, Ata x, Berkay x, Tolga x, Ogün x
Başantrenör: Hakan Demir
Galatasaray Nef: McGee xx 15, Sadık xx 13, Yunus Emre x 5, Ristic x 4, Göksenin x 2, Caloiaro xxx 24, Floyd x 2, Tan x 3, Hummer x 4, Muhaymin x, Sedat x, Mahir x
Başantrenör: Andreas Pistiolis
1. Periyot: 21-8 (Manisa BBSK lehine)
Devre: 47-30 (Manisa BBSK lehine)
3. Periyot: 58-54 (Manisa BBSK lehine )
(İHA)