Galatasaray Nef deplasmanda kaybetti!

Türkiye Sigorta Basketbol Süper Ligi’nin 15. haftasında Manisa Büyükşehir Belediyespor, konuk ettiği Galatasaray’a Nef’i 85-72 mağlup etti.

15 Ocak 2023, Pazar 15:18 Son Güncelleme:
Salon: Muradiye

Hakemler: Yener Yılmaz xx, Mehmet Serdar Ünal xx, Musa Çetin xx

Manisa Büyükşehir Belediyespor: Anosike x 6, Erdi x 3, Cruz xxx 18, Tarrant xxx 24, Bruinsma xx 11, Williams xx 9, Selim x 6, Mustafa xx 8, Ata x, Berkay x, Tolga x, Ogün x

Başantrenör: Hakan Demir

Galatasaray Nef: McGee xx 15, Sadık xx 13, Yunus Emre x 5, Ristic x 4, Göksenin x 2, Caloiaro xxx 24, Floyd x 2, Tan x 3, Hummer x 4, Muhaymin x, Sedat x, Mahir x

Başantrenör: Andreas Pistiolis

1. Periyot: 21-8 (Manisa BBSK lehine)

Devre: 47-30 (Manisa BBSK lehine)

3. Periyot: 58-54 (Manisa BBSK lehine )

(İHA)

