MENÜ

Fenerbahçe Beko - ASVEL Lyon maç sonucu: 84-63

Fenerbahçe Beko Erkek Basketbol Takımı, THY EuroLeague 3. hafta maçında Fransız temsilcisi ASVEL Lyon'u 84-63 gibi farklı bir skorla mağlup etti. Sarı lacivertliler EuroLeague'de 3'te 3 yaptı.

18 Ekim 2022, Salı 20:19 Son Güncelleme:
- A +
Fenerbahçe Beko - ASVEL Lyon maç sonucu: 84-63

Fenerbahçe Beko Erkek Basketbol Takımı, Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 2022-23 sezonu 3. hafta maçında Fransız temsilcisi LDLC ASVEL’i konuk etti. Fenerbahçe sahaya Nick Calathes, Scottie Wilbekin, Dyshawn Pierre, Nigel Hayes-Davis ve Johnathan Motley beşiyle çıktı.

Fenerbahçe Beko’da yıldız oyuncu Nemanja Bjelica, ASVEL maçının kadrosunda yer almadı. Sarı lacivertliler, sahasında konuk ettiği Fransız rakibini 84-63 mağlup ederek EuroLeague'de 3'te 3 yaptı.

Salon: Ülker Sports Arena

Hakemler: Miguel Angel Perez (İspanya), Luka Kardum (Hırvatistan), Kristaps Konstantinovs (Letonya)

Fenerbahçe Beko: Nick Calathes xx 11, Scottie Wilbekin xx 15, Dyshawn Pierre x 5, Nigel Hayes-Davis xx, Johnathan Motley xx 13, Metecan Birsen x 6, Şehmus Hazer x 3, Carsen Edwards xxx 19, Melih Mahmutoğlu x, Tonye Jekiri x 5, Marko Guduric xx 7, Devin Booker x

Başantrenör: Dimitris Itoudis

LDLC Asvel: Jonah Mathews x 6, Anthony Polite x, Amine Noua x 2, Charles Kahudi x, Paul Lacombe x 4, Antoine Diot x, Nando De Colo xx 10, Youssoupha Fall xx 17, David Lighty x 4, Retin Obasohan x 5, Yves Pons xx 7

Başantrenör: TJ Parker

1. Periyot: 25-19 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)

Devre: 42-36 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)

3. Periyot: 65-46 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)

FOTOĞRAFLAR: MURAT AKBAŞ

YORUM YAZ
Sıradaki haber yükleniyor...