Bu hafta hangi oyunlar satışa çıkıyor?

3 Aralık

Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure (Switch)

4 Aralık

Just Cause 4 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Override: Mech City Brawl (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Subnautica (PS4, Xbox One)

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales (PS4, Xbox One)

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game (PS4, Xbox One)

The Council – Episode 5: Checkmate (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

GODS Remastered (PC, Xbox One)

Welcome to Orochi Park (PC)

Arca’s Path (PS4, PC)

Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight (PS4, PS Vita)

Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight (PS4, PS Vita)

Gnomes Garden: New Home (PS4)

Emerald Shores (PS Vita)

Atelier Rorona: The Alchemist of Arland DX (PS4, Switch)

Atelier Totori: The Adventurer of Arland DX (PS4, Switch)

Gear.Club Unlimited 2 (Switch)

5 Aralık

Edge of Eternity (PC)

Beholder 2 (PC)

Musynx (PC)

Energy Cycle Edge (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PS Vita, PC)

6 Aralık

The Last Remnant Remastered (PS4)

Jagged Alliance: Rage! (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Battle Princess Madelyn (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Astrology and Horoscope Premium (PS4)

SEGA Mega Drive Classics (Switch)

LongStory: A dating game for the real world (Switch)

Rival Megagun (Switch)

Conduct TOGETHER! (Switch)

Ultimate Runner (Switch)

Beholder Complete Edition (Switch)

Carcassonne (Switch)

7 Aralık

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Switch)

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PS4)

Yo-kai Watch 3 (3DS)

Gungrave VR (PS4)

Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

On a Roll 3D (Xbox One)

