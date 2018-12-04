Bu hafta hangi oyunlar satışa çıkıyor?

3 Aralık
Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure (Switch)
4 Aralık
Just Cause 4 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
Override: Mech City Brawl (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Subnautica (PS4, Xbox One)
Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales (PS4, Xbox One)
Gwent: The Witcher Card Game (PS4, Xbox One)
The Council – Episode 5: Checkmate (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
GODS Remastered (PC, Xbox One)
Welcome to Orochi Park (PC)
Arca’s Path (PS4, PC)
Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight (PS4, PS Vita)
Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight (PS4, PS Vita)
Gnomes Garden: New Home (PS4)
Emerald Shores (PS Vita)
Atelier Rorona: The Alchemist of Arland DX (PS4, Switch)
Atelier Totori: The Adventurer of Arland DX (PS4, Switch)
Gear.Club Unlimited 2 (Switch)
5 Aralık
Edge of Eternity (PC)
Beholder 2 (PC)
Musynx (PC)
Energy Cycle Edge (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PS Vita, PC)
6 Aralık
The Last Remnant Remastered (PS4)
Jagged Alliance: Rage! (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Battle Princess Madelyn (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
Astrology and Horoscope Premium (PS4)
SEGA Mega Drive Classics (Switch)
LongStory: A dating game for the real world (Switch)
Rival Megagun (Switch)
Conduct TOGETHER! (Switch)
Ultimate Runner (Switch)
Beholder Complete Edition (Switch)
Carcassonne (Switch)
7 Aralık
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Switch)
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PS4)
Yo-kai Watch 3 (3DS)
Gungrave VR (PS4)
Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
On a Roll 3D (Xbox One)
DHA