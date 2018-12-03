2018 PlayStation Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu

İşte ödülleri kazananlar:

Call of Duty: WWII (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

God of War (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Gran Turismo Sport (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2018 (Konami)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Konami)

Super Robot Wars V (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Platin Ödül (1 milyon kopyadan fazla dağıtılmış)

The Last of Us Remastered (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Persona 5 (Atlus)

Monster Hunter World (Capcom)

Kullanıcı Seçimi Ödülü

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft)

Dark Souls Remastered (From Software)

Detroit: Become Human (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

God of War (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~ (Nihon Falcom)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

Yakuza: Kiwami 2 (Sega)

PlayStation Network Ödülü

FIFA 18 (Electronic Arts)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

PlayStation VR Ödülü

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (Bethesda Softworks)

Gran Turismo Sport (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

No Heroes Allowed! VR (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Indies ve Geliştirici Ödülü

Abzu (Giant Squid)

Dead Cells (Motion Twin)

Ultimate Chicken Horse (Clever Endeavour Games)



